Flu-related illness claims the life of a fifth child in Ohio

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:28 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
By Randy Tucker
WHIO.com
A fifth child has died in Ohio from flu-related illness, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed Thursday.
A 9-year-old Marion county boy was the latest pediatric death reported during the current flu season, which began last September and generally peaks at this time of year.
All the child deaths, which are the only flu-related deaths reported to the health department, occurred this month. None have been reported in the Miami Valley.
Previously, the state health department reported the flu-related deaths of a 7-year-old boy from Columbiana County; a 6-year-old girl in Cuyahoga County; a 7-year-old girl in Fulton County; and a 6-year-old boy from Columbiana County. The deaths in Columbiana County were unrelated.
There was one flu-related pediatric death during last year’s flu season, and six pediatric deaths in the previous flu season, ODH reported.
>> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here
According to the most recent figures available from the state health department, there were 576 flu-related hospitalizations in the week that ended Feb. 11, during which time two of the child deaths occurred. The number of hospitalizations was up from 396 in the previous week, ODH reported.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}