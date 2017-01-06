Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:52 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 | Posted: 3:52 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
By Palm Beach Post
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. —
A flight attendant on a plane at Fort Lauderdale-International Airport on Friday said its pilot stood guard at the jet door after all the passengers had boarded and authorities were searching for a gunman who killed five people and wounded eight others.
The flight attendant, who asked not to be identified, said she heard from others at the scene that the gunman had shot at least some of his victims in the head.
Related: Shooter opens fire at Fort Lauderdale airport; multiple people killed
The pilot, who worked for American Airlines, had the rank Federal Flight Deck Officer — a rank on the level of an air marshal — and was authorized to carry a gun, the flight attendant said.
Related: What we know about the Fort Lauderdale airport shooter
Trying to put them in a safe place, airport flight agents had sent everyone down the ramp to the plane and shut the jet bridge door, the attendant said.
People were all over the tarmac outside the plane as they were evaucated from terminals at the airport, the attendant said. SWAT teams milled around the tarmac, guns drawn.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}