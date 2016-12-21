'Fire station' newborns pose in adorable celebratory photoshoot

By Kelcie Willis

Timing is a funny thing. For one fire station in Durant, Oklahoma, it led to one cute photoshoot.

KTRK reported that six of 33 firefighters welcomed babies around the same time this year at the Durant Fire Department .

Babies Augustus, Ava, Brevyn, Mitchell, Nash and Owen were all born between February and June 2016.

Firefighter and paramedic Richard Parker, who has photography experience, held a photoshoot for Christmas photos, featuring the new additions to the fire station family.

"Firefighters tend to say brotherhood and family defines their core being. So when this small paid department of 33 looked back on the year and saw that six of their brothers had newborn babies, it was time to show the public what was at the core of their department," Parker said in a post on Fire Rescue 1.

The fire department expressed the motivation for the shoot in the following statement:

In a fire department there are so many things that make up the dynamic of an engine crew, certain shift, or even the department as a whole. Training, shift duties, trauma, medical calls, wrecks, rescues, structure fires and brush fires are some of the many things that fire departments are called to do and in many cases, tend to define who they are as a fire department. However, if you ask many of the firefighters in Durant, OK what defines them. They will say brotherhood and family ... Instead of sending out the traditional Christmas card with a photograph of the guys in front of the station, it was decided that it would be great to personalize the cards and showcase what was really important to them: Family.

According to the families, the shoot will be a tradition of sorts. When the six children graduate high school, they'll have another photo shoot.

