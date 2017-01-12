Report: Average college degree pays off by age 34

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:19 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Students receiving their college degrees face many challenges as they enter the workforce, but one of the biggest hurdles is financial. If you take out a loan, it has to be paid back. For those wondering if the cost was worth it, rest assured that it was. It might just take a few years to realize that value, CNN reported.
It takes an average of 12 years to recoup the cost of getting your bachelor's degree, according to a new report from The College Board. In other words, you will have earned enough money to repay the cost of your degree and make up for your time out of the workforce by the age of 34.
College graduates with full-time jobs earned a median of 67 percent more than high school grads in 2016, CNN reported. And the unemployment rate for 25- to 34-year-olds who hold a bachelor's degree was 2.6 percent in 2016. That’s more than 5 percent below the rate for workers who only had a high school education.
College grads are also more likely to exercise, vote, and less likely to smoke, according to the College Board report.
The report assumes that students graduated in four years, paid an interest rate of 4.3 percent on the student loan and paid off the debt in 10 years, CNN reported. That’s not always the case.
The median income for 30- to 34-year-olds is $40,944 for those with a bachelor's degree and $31,807 for those with no higher than a high school diploma, according to the report.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}