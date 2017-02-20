Follow us on

Posted: 12:17 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

Woman writes fake doctor's note to get out of jail, police say

Marla Davis
Authorities in Lincolnton, North Carolina, arrested Marla Davis, 36, on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (Gaston County Sheriff's Office)

By WSOCTV.com

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. —

A North Carolina woman faces charges after officials said she wrote a fake doctor's note to get out of jail, according to authorities.

Marla Davis, 36, reported Saturday to the Gaston County jail for a weekend sentence, The Gaston Gazette reported.

The Lincolnton woman showed up with a note that she claimed was from her gynecologist. It said that she shouldn't go to jail that weekend, police said.

Authorities determined the note was forged and arrested Davis on a felony count of obstruction of justice.

She's being held on a $160,000 bond.

 
 

