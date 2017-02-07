Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:31 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A Delaware woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges in Dover Superior Court on Monday, admitting that she killed her husband with antifreeze, the Department of Justice confirmed.
Authorities said Jamie L. Baker, 47, poisoned her husband, James D. Baker III, 42, by using syringes to add the engine coolant to bottles of steroids that her husband used.
James Baker was a competitive weightlifter who kept the steroids locked up in a closet at his home, police said.
He was found dead in the couple’s home in September 2013.
A suspected chemical in antifreeze, ethylene glycol, was found in the victim’s kidneys during an autopsy.
Baker’s death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner after the steroid bottles in the Bakers’ home were also found to contain the antifreeze chemical ethylene glycol, Delaware Online reported.
Jamie Baker is facing up to life in prison when she’s sentenced next month.
