News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 9:53 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

Woman found chained in shed, North Carolina man arrested

A North Carolina man is jailed on kidnapping charges after a woman  was found tied up in a shed near his home, police said.

A North Carolina man has been charged with kidnapping after Hoke County deputies  found a woman chained up inside a shed outside of Fayetteville.

Deputies were responding to a disturbance call Tuesday when they heard a noise coming from a shed behind the home. Authorities said they  found a woman inside the shed, who was restrained with rope and a chain.

The woman said she had been tied up and placed in the shed against her will by 52-year-old Gary Alen McNair, according to police.

McNair, who lives nearby, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping.

The victim suffered bruises on her wrists and arms.

Online jail records do not list whether McNair has an attorney.

 
 

