News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 8:28 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Woman calls police over 'outrageous' marijuana price hike

(Kento [CC BY-NC-SA 2.0] via Flickr)

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A woman frustrated over the rising price of marijuana in her community called Australian police on Sunday to complain, according to authorities in the Northern Territory.

The woman, who was not identified, objected to a recent price hike by her local drug dealer.

"Completely offended, the woman demanded that police investigate this 'outrageous' price hike," Northern Territory police said in a Facebook post about the call.

She hung up when authorities asked for more details.

"If you know a drug dealer who is ripping you off, give us a call, we'd love to help," police said.

Australia legalized marijuana for medical use last year. Recreational marijuana use remains illegal.

 
 

