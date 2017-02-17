Follow us on

Posted: 12:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017

Woman accused of drinking wine in front of cops after crashing her car

Hingham Police/Facebook
By Fox25Boston.com

HINGHAM, Mass. —

 A car accident didn’t stop a Massachusetts woman from finishing her wine, according to police.

Erin Lynch, 37, was arrested Valentine’s Day night after police said she crossed over the center line and hit an oncoming car. The driver of the car that was hit wasn’t hurt.

This driver was arrested on Valentines Day night after crossing over center line on Rockland Street and hitting an...

Posted by Hingham Police on Thursday, February 16, 2017

When the officer approached Lynch, he spotted a bottle of wine and a wine glass in the passenger seat of the car, according to police. Lynch drank wine in front of the officer, according to the police report.

Lynch is charged with operating under the influence, driving to endanger, a marked lane violation, an open container violation and a seat belt violation.

 
 

