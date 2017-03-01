Police: Florida man arrested for stealing neighbor's underwear

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 4:04 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017 | Posted: 8:33 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017
WOKV.com
Jacksonville, FL —
A Jacksonville man was arrested Monday after police said he broke into his neighbor’s home and stole her underwear.
It wasn't the first time the man had committed the act, according to the victim. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Nicolas Rojas, 56, entered the woman’s garage multiple times and took her underwear.
The report said the woman watched the suspect on her video system and decided to confront him the third time he went into her garage. The suspect asked the victim if she had any lemons and then returned to his home, the victim told police.
According to the report, Rojas admitted to the woman that he took her undergarment, but did not return it. He returned to her home later to apologize for his actions.
The victim provided police with multiple videos that showed Rojas entering her garage.
Because the victim thought he was armed and because of his criminal history, officers surrounded the Rojas' home and used a loudspeaker to order him out of the house, according to the ActionNewsJax report.
Rojas' son told officers that his father didn't have any weapons and was passed out drunk. Rojas came outside, where he was arrested.
Rojas is charged with burglarizing an occupied dwelling. He was released from jail after posting a $35,003 bond.
">March 1, 2017
#Jacksonville man arrested after neighbor caught him on camera stealing her underwear from her garage -- three times https://t.co/THtfcBLjHApic.twitter.com/WwwORdLD7W— Brittney Donovan (@brittneydonovan)#Jacksonville man arrested after neighbor caught him on camera stealing her underwear from her garage -- three times https://t.co/THtfcBLjHApic.twitter.com/WwwORdLD7W— Brittney Donovan (@brittneydonovan) March 1, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}