Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:26 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

Uber driver's rear window shot out while picking up fare in Florida

Related

View Larger
Uber Driver's Window Shot photo
ActionNewsJax.com/Janan Driggers
The rear window of an Uber driver's car  in Jacksonville, Florida after it was shot out while she was trying to pick up a fare at a local apartment complex. 

Hot Right Now

More

By Larry Spruill

ActionNewsJax.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

A local Uber driver is safe after someone shot at her car, shattering her back window.

“I was scared, mad, nervous, shocked. It’s a scary situation, you’re sitting there, in your car and someone just, start shooting out your windows, for no reason,” said driver Janan Driggers.

>> Read more trending stories 

It happened at the Sea Grass Apartment Complex on San Pablo Road Wednesday morning around 1:45 a.m. The Uber driver said she was picking up a customer at the apartment complex.

“I waited, for about five minutes, and I heard this loud boom. I didn’t know what it was exactly, and then seconds after that, then I heard a second boom, and it shattered my glass,” said Driggers.

The driver sent us photos with glass on the ground and what’s left of her back window. After driving off, she called police and filed a police report with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

“They looked at my window, and they said this wasn’t a rock that someone threw. They feel that it can possibly be a pellet gun, a BB gun, maybe a small .22, but they didn’t find any shells,” said Janan.

Janan set up a GoFundMe page to help her get a new window.

 
 

Trending News

 
 