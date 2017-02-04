Trump's face printed on heroin packages in Florida bust

By Adrian Crawford

Palm Beach Post

A Florida sheriff’s department that netted a record haul of heroin late last month found familiar faces emblazoned on the packages: drug lord El Chapo, infamous cocaine trafficker Pablo Escobar and President Donald Trump.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the bust, which could be the largest in Hernando County history, saw sheriff’s deputies seize about 5,500 individual packets of the drug, including dozens with Trump’s likeness printed on them.

State Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was on hand for a news conference announcing the bust, wasn’t amused, according to the Times.

“All I want to say to this drug dealer is, ‘Big mistake by putting the president’s picture on this,’ ” she said.

Bondi continued: “Big mistake. Because he is going to be our most fierce advocate in taking this junk off of our streets. Can you believe this?”

The suspect, Kelvin Scott Johnson, faces multiple charges stemming from the bust, which came about when a postal service employee informed Hernando County authorities that a package containing heroin had been intercepted heading for an address in the area from the northeastern United States.

The Times reports that a subsequent traffic stop of Johnson’s vehicle turned up cocaine, and another package found elsewhere contained another 5,000 or so doses of heroin, with a street value of up to $100,000.