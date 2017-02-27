Follow us on

Posted: 12:53 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

Trooper accused of leading police on chase while drunk resigns

Matthew Grogan photo
(WSOCTV)

By Dave Faherty

WSOCTV.com

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. —

A North Carolina highway patrolman has resigned after being accused of driving drunk while leading officers on a chase.

Police said that former trooper Matthew Grogan was off-duty driving his pickup truck when he struck another car at the drive-thru at the Cook-Out restaurant in Boone.

Investigators told WSOCTV that Grogan left the scene and then was involved in a short chase east of town.

According to court records, Grogan blew more than twice the legal limit during a breath test after he was pulled over.

 
 

