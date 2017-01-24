Police in Fort Worth, Texas, released two images taken from survellance cameras of a man who put a guitar down his pants to hide it during a theft on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (Fort Worth Police Department)

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Police in Texas are searching for a man who they say was caught on camera last week shoving a guitar into his pants and awkwardly shuffling away with the stolen gear.

Fort Worth police released a 40-second video of the man, taken from surveillance cameras on Jan. 18 at the Guitar Center on Tehama Ridge Parkway.

The man can be seen ducking around the end cap of a set of shelves and grabbing what police identified as a Tobacco Sunburst Fender Guitar. He appears to shove the guitar down his pants before fixing his clothing around the disguised merchandise. His gait turns awkward as he casually walks away from the area.

"I mean, who can stuff an entire guitar down their jacket and make it out of the store? It's kind of hard to believe," Officer Tamara Valle told WFAA.

Authorities have not identified the man.

It’s not the first time an imaginative thief has stolen a guitar using the pants method. According to The Associated Press, three men worked together to steal a Fender Stratocaster from a store in Maine nine years ago. One of the men put the guitar into his pants while the other two acted as lookouts.

The store, which was not identified, told the wire service that a person previously tried the same scheme in 2006, but he was caught before he left the shop.