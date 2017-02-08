Tattooed sex offender on the run, wanted by U.S. Marshals

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:47 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The U.S. Marshal Service is searching for a fugitive sex offender, who was released from a Virginia prison on Thursday.
Matthew Ezekiel Stager, 44, was supposed to check in at a transitional center in Texas, but Marshals said he never showed up.
Stager is very distinctive-looking because he has tattoos covering his face, neck and head.
He may be in the Hampton Roads area, the Marshals said, but he also has connections in several states.
Stager has mental health issues and a history of drug abuse.
He’s described as white or Hispanic, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds.
