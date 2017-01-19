Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:22 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
By WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. —
The man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in December and an Orlando police officer on Jan. 9 launched a profanity-laced rant during his first court appearance on Thursday.
Markeith Loyd, 41, appeared in court on charges filed in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon. He has not been charged in the shooting death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.
Loyd was somber at first, answering the judge's questions with "yes" or "no."
When he was asked if he wanted a public defender or if he would be hiring a private attorney, Loyd said he would represent himself at trial.
He then went on a rant for several minutes, saying he was defending himself when Dixon was shot and killed.
"(You all are) just making (expletive) up," he said. "You're acting like I just went down there and shot that girl. …Her little brother got dropped off while we were just there talking."
Loyd continued to talk, even after the judge warned him that everything he was saying was being recorded.
The judge ordered him held without bond.
As he left the courtroom, Loyd hurled a curse at her.
"(Expletive) you," he said.
A manhunt for Loyd was launched last week after police identified him as the man suspected of shooting Clayton outside a Walmart in Florida on Jan. 9. He was previously identified as a suspect in Dixon's death.
Loyd was apprehended Tuesday at an abandoned home on the 1100 block of Lescot Lane in the Carver Shores area, police said.
He was injured during the arrest and spent 21 hours in the hospital before he was taken to the Orange County Jail.
Mayor Teresa Jacobs said Loyd will be held separately from his son, who is also in the Orange County Jail, as well as his known associates and accomplices. She said the county has well-established protocols to keep employees and other inmates safe from violent individuals.
Orlando police Chief John Mina told CNN that he expects Loyd to face "a slew" of additional charges in connection with Clayton's death.
