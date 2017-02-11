By WHIO.com

The family of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes, the Ohio State University student whose death has been ruled a homicide, has released a statement asking for privacy in this time of grief and confusion, WBNS-10TV in Columbus reports.

A Tokes family spokesperson said:

“Words cannot express how saddened and heartbroken we are to have lost 21-year-old Reagan Delaney Tokes; daughter, sister, niece, granddaughter, goddaughter, cousin and friend to so many. We will always remember Reagan as a vibrant, loving, young woman who embraced life. She made a positive impact on people, was enthusiastic about everything and brought laughter and joy to all who knew her. She had a genuine compassion for all people, and anyone who knew her loved her. She truly enjoyed being with her many friends and cherished the time she spent with her family.

“Reagan grew up in Maumee, Ohio, and played 4-year varsity tennis and varsity lacrosse throughout high school. Her ambition and passion led her to attending The Ohio State University, where she majored in psychology in hope to help others. Reagan loved attending OSU. November 28 she wrote on Facebook 'Extremely lucky and thankful to call THE Ohio State University home.' She was three months shy of graduating and fulfilling her dream.

“We cannot begin to express the hurt and confusion we feel and ask that you respect our family’s privacy. We are not at liberty to discuss any details since this is an ongoing investigation.”

A suspect was arrested Saturday morning in connection to the Tokes murder, according to WBNS. Brian Lee Golsby, 29, has been charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

EARLIER REPORT

The body of a woman reported missing from Ohio State University has been found, and she died from an apparent gunshot wound, according to WBNS.

Reagan Tokes, 21, was found dead at the Scioto Grove Metro Park near Columbus Thursday, about ten miles away from where she was last seen.

Columbus police have ruled Tokes’ death a homicide, WBNS reported.

According to WBNS, a missing persons report was filed for Tokes on Thursday night, after she was last seen at Bodega, a bar in the Columbus area.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Reagan Tokes, a psychology student at Ohio State,” the university said in a prepared statement Friday. “We extend our heartfelt sympathy to her family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this extremely difficult time. Counseling and consultation services are available for those in need of support."

The station reports that investigators found no shell casings around her body, which police say suggests that the shooting occurred at another location before her body was left at the park.

Tokes was reportedly an employee at the bar and had last been seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to a social media post from a person claiming to be one of Tokes’ roommates.