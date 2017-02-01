Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 10:09 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Shots fired inside Boston Public Schools' district headquarters

Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building
(M8scho [CC BY-SA 4.0] via WikiCommons)

By Fox25Boston.com

BOSTON —

Police responded to shots fired inside Boston Public Schools' main office in Roxbury on Wednesday morning.

The office building at 2300 Washington Street is in Dudley Square. The building houses administrative offices and the superintendent's office.

According to police, a gun went off during a confrontation between two juveniles in the upstairs lobby. Two suspects were arrested. No one was hurt.

A shelter in place was ordered for the area.

