Shots fired inside Boston Public Schools' district headquarters

By Fox25Boston.com

Police responded to shots fired inside Boston Public Schools' main office in Roxbury on Wednesday morning.

>> Read more trending stories

The office building at 2300 Washington Street is in Dudley Square. The building houses administrative offices and the superintendent's office.

According to police, a gun went off during a confrontation between two juveniles in the upstairs lobby. Two suspects were arrested. No one was hurt.

A shelter in place was ordered for the area.

">February 1, 2017