FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. —
At least five people died Friday at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a person opened fire on people in a baggage claim, airport officials and sheriff's deputies confirmed.
Five people were killed and eight others injuredin the attack, which happened just before 1 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
Witnesses, including former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, started sharing information on social media shortly after shots were fired.
Deputies said a suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody. Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief characterized the attacker as a "lone shooter" and said authorities did not immediately know the motive behind the attack.
