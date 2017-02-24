Sex offender arrested after school dance photo surfaces

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:19 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017
By Carl Willis
WSBTV.com
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. —
A registered sex offender is back in jail after a father raised questions about the man, who he said was visiting his child's school.
Charlie Bell said something seemed off about the man, who was dating the mother of his 5-year-old daughter.
"So I took his name and looked him up on the internet, and there he was," he said.
William McDougal, 37, showed up in the sex offender database. He was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison for child molestation. He served three years and was out on parole.
Bell said McDougal started visiting and checking his daughter and her older sister out of school. He even showed up at the school's Valentine's Day dance, according to Bell.
">February 24, 2017
How this image landed a convicted child molester back behind bars tonight @ 11 pic.twitter.com/4KA1sshw1W— Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB)pic.twitter.com/4KA1sshw1W— Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB) February 24, 2017
How this image landed a convicted child molester back behind bars tonight @ 11
McDougal's probation conditions said that he was to have no contact with minors.
"I'm really upset. I really am, because I have talked to the police department. They've known since Friday evening," Bell said.
McDougal was arrested at the probation office.
The child's grandmother said she is thankful for the arrest.
"That he can't be in contact with not only my grandchildren, but also other people's children," Lorie Bell said.
McDougal's original case was out of Clayton County, and he will be transported out there overnight for his probation violation hearing.
