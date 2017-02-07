Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Updated: 1:53 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 | Posted: 1:53 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

Puppies stolen from breeder's North Carolina home

By WSOCTV.com

MONROE, N.C. —

A Monroe, North Carolina, woman is pleading to get her puppies back after she said someone stole them during the night.

The golden retriever puppies were taken from a breeder's home. They're only 3 weeks old.

The owner says being away from their mother could put their health at risk.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

 
 

