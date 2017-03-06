Pregnant woman loses baby after chase ends in crash

By Ellen Eldridge

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A woman lost her unborn child after a chase ended in a three-car crash on Georgia State Route 82 in Barrow County last week, the sheriff's office said Monday.

Nichole Faith Allen, 27, of Winder, was struck head-on as she was driving a Kia Forte west on Ga. 82, sheriff's spokesman Capt. Ryan Sears said in a news release.

Deputies were not pursuing Allen. They were chasing Aubrey Franklin Arnold, who was wanted on felony warrants out of Barrow and Jackson counties, Sears said.

The sheriff's office received a report Thursday that Arnold, 36, of Athens, was in the parking lot of a Shell gas station at 1233 Atlanta Highway, Sears said.

A deputy went to the gas station, approached Arnold and asked him to step out of a Chevrolet Silverado. Rather than comply, Arnold drove off and hit the deputy with the side of the truck, Sears said.

Deputies chased Arnold, who was ejected from his truck after hitting Allen just east of Georgia State Route 211, Sears said.

Arnold and Allen both were taken to Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions were not known Monday, and Sears could not confirm how many months pregnant Allen had been.

The deputy Arnold hit was not seriously injured, Sears said. A third vehicle involved in the crash did not sustain much damage and the driver wasn't seriously hurt.

Arnold faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, feticide by vehicle, DUI and multiple traffic charges.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said Arnold will be booked when he is released from the hospital.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Allen family in this extremely difficult time," Smith said.

According to records obtained from the Superior Court of Barrow County, Arnold has been arrested and convicted multiple times on different charges out of Barrow and Jackson counties, Sears said.