Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
DES MOINES, Iowa —
Witnesses were shocked to find a man using a hammer to destroy sculptures at a city garden in Iowa.
The incident was reported Tuesday at the Robert D. Ray Asian Garden, according to KCCI. Bystanders called police and tried to convince the man to stop, but to no avail. A couple of the bystanders recorded video of the man swinging the hammer and knocking off pieces of decorative art atop the railing of a walkway.
When police arrived, the man still refused to put down the hammer, so police used a stun gun on him. He cried out and fell to the ground.
Police arrested him without further incident.
