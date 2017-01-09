Police officer shot outside Florida Walmart, witness says

By WFTV.com

A man wearing a security uniform fired multiple shots at a female Orlando, Florida, police officer on Monday morning, according to a witness.

Police did not immediately comment on the officer's condition, although they said on Twitter that she was taken to a hospital. The shooter, who has not been identified, was at large after the attack.

Dozens of police vehicles descended on the area around the intersection of Pine Hills Road and North Lane, just south of Royal Oaks and Pineview apartments, after getting a report of the officer-involved shooting. It reportedly happened at a nearby Walmart.

"(The shooter) was an average looking dude, he walked by me, had a security vest and everything," a witness told WFTV. "I was walking down the sidewalk, right past the officer, and I heard her tell him to stop, or whatever, and he shot her. He shot her down.

"He took off running. It's unreal."

The witness said the man continued to shoot behind him as he was running from the scene.

"I hit the ground on the side over here because I wasn't sure where the shooting was coming from at first," the witness said. "I thought he was a security guard for Walmart."

The officer had been shopping in the store and was putting bags into the trunk of her vehicle when she was approached by another shopper, the witness said.

"The customer walked up to her and said that someone they were looking for, wanted, was in the store in the line to check out," he said. "She went in there, I guess, to confront him. As she was going back to Walmart, he was coming out, and he shot her."

The witness said he heard at least 12 gunshots.

Officials did not give details on the response, but Orlando police appeared to be responding to more than one scene in the immediate area.

Pine Hills Road was shut down in the area of the shooting and the Orlando Police Department urged drivers to avoid Princeton Street and John Young Parkway.

Check back for updates to this developing story.