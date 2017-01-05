Follow us on

KRMG 8am In-Depth Hour: Copper Theft and Highway Lights

    Updated: 6:19 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Posted: 6:19 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

    Police officer recovering after good Samaritan runs to help him after shooting, police say

    Cory Lee Hartsell
    Oklahoma City Police Department

    OKLAHOMA CITY —

    An Oklahoma City police officer is recovering after police say a driver shot him in the leg.

    Police say Officer Brian Southerland was conducting routine traffic stops Sunday evening in Oklahoma City when a driver suddenly began shooting at him.

    KFOR reported that Southerland’s dash cam captured the moment he ducked for cover when gunshots rang out. A bullet struck him in the leg, piercing a major artery.

    According to KOCO, a good Samaritan pulled over and rushed to help the officer. Video shows the man run to his car to grab a bow string and shirt to make a tourniquet for Southerland.

    An Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived a few minutes later and used a kit to stop the bleeding before paramedics arrived.

    Southerland is expected to make a full recovery.

    Cory Lee Hartsell, 27, was arrested and is facing charges of shooting with intent to kill and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. The Oklahoma City Police Department released a statement about the shooting Tuesday on Facebook.

    GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Southerland. More than $4,000 has been raised of its $15,000 goal.

     

    OFFICIAL RELEASE ON OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING:


    On New Year’s Day, at about 5:40 PM, Valley Brook Police Officer Brian...Posted by Oklahoma City Police Department on Tuesday, January 3, 2017

     
     

