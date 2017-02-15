Police: Mother-daughter duo busted in Florida prostitution sting

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:58 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017
By Sarah Elsesser
Palm Beach Post
KISSIMMEE, Fla. —
A mother-daughter duo were arrested in Florida during a prostitution bust at a Motel 6, according to authorities.
Tanja Gammon, 57, posted a classified ad that advertised herself as a “sexy” mom with an “awesome attitude and personality,” The Smoking Gun reported. [Note: The police report contains graphic details.]
An undercover deputy arrived at the motel Feb. 7 after agreeing on 30 minutes for $100 and was greeted by Gammon, who was only wearing lingerie, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office report.
The mother tried seducing the officer while Darcel, her 31- year-old daughter, was serving as a lookout, according to the report.
When the officers busted through the door, Tanja yelled, “I didn't take the money yet so it doesn't really matter,” according to deputies.
Both women were booked into the Osceola County Jail.
