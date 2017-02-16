Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 3:56 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

Police: Man arrested for threatening to brand, kill transgender teen

Mondell Olson
Story County Public Safety Group
Mondell Olson

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEVADA, Iowa —

An Iowa man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly left threatening voicemails targeting a transgender high school student.

After reading a news article about a Nevada high school freshman who was born female but now identifies as male, suspect Mondell Olson allegedly left voicemails at the high school, threatening to brand, assault and kill the transgender student, according to the KCCI report. 

The Story County Sheriff's Office traced back the calls to a cellphone that was found in Olson's apartment during the execution of a search warrant. Olson was arrested and charged with first-degree harassment. Iowa state law does not include transgender people as a protected class in its hate-crimes law.

 
 

