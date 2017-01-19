By Olivia Hitchcock

Before she threw a dog 30 feet off a bridge in Florida, a woman claimed that dogs could fly, witnesses told Palm Beach County sheriff’s officials Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities took the woman to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. She will likely face animal cruelty charges, the sheriff’s office said.

The 8-year-old dog, a black and white Jack Russell terrier mix, dislocated a leg in the fall into Phil Foster Park, according to Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

The 30-pound dog was in significant pain on Thursday. It is in serious but stable condition, according to Capt. David Walesky.

“He’s not completely out of the woods yet,” Walesky said, adding that the dog has a significant amount of swelling.

The dog will stay with Animal Care and Control for the foreseeable future, Walesky said.

A woman was arrested last year after she kicked a tied-up dog into the Intracoastal Waterway near Boca Raton. The state decided this month not to file animal cruelty charges against the woman, court records show.

On Tuesday, a horrific animal abuse case was reported in Detroit, where a dog was found with its ears and nose cut off.