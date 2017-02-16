Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:28 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017
By ActionNewsJax.com
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —
A Florida man who admitted to stealing money from a Toys For Tots donation jar at a restaurant in December has been arrested, authorities said.
Officers had been looking for Zachary Allen Shultz, 25, since December, and he admitted to stealing money from the donation jar at Flame Broiler in Jacksonville, the police report said. Witnesses said Shultz also stole money from a tip jar at a Tropical Smoothie Cafe.
A witness who was working as a cashier during the theft at Flame Broiler identified Shultz as the man who took the money.
Officers arrested Shultz Feb. 10 while answering a call about a theft at Daily's Gas Station.
Shultz said he didn't think it was a big deal, since there were a few dollars in the jar, the police report said. He also said that he didn't know that the money was for the Toys for Tots charity.
Shultz was taken to Shands Medical Center and absentee booked.
The police report did not identify the cause of Shultz's severe facial burns in his mugshot.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}