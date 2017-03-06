Police: Children find mom dead inside home

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:21 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017
By Nicole Carr
WSBTV.com
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. —
Police in Woodstock, Georgia, have arrested a man accused of killing his girlfriend.
Michael Russell, 41, is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment in the death of Christy Waller, 32.
Police responded to the Alta Ridgewalk Apartments around 4 p.m. Friday.
Waller's son and daughter said they found her dead in their home.
"I can't imagine what these kids are going through," neighbor Brian Ingram said.
Neighbors said they often called authorities because of the couple's disturbances.
"It just goes to show you as soon as you see something, you should say something no matter what," Ingram said.
Police said autopsy results are pending, but the early indication is Waller died of blunt force trauma.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help out the children.
