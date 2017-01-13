Newborn taken from Florida hospital in 1998 found; woman arrested

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017
By Kristen Dressel
ActionNewsJax.com
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —
A newborn who was taken from a Jacksonville, Florida, hospital in 1998 has been found in South Carolina, officials said.
Kamiyah Mobley was taken hours after being born on July 10, 1998, from University Medical Center, which is now UF Health Jacksonville.
The only picture authorities had of Kamiyah was a composite, because of how quickly she was taken. Authorities also had a sketch of the woman who posed as a nurse and took Kamiyah.
">January 13, 2017
#KamiyahMobley - Original composite and sketches released at the time the kidnapping occured. #JAX#JSO#Jacksonvillepic.twitter.com/ToqdGprgHL— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO)#KamiyahMobley - Original composite and sketches released at the time the kidnapping occured. #JAX#JSO#Jacksonvillepic.twitter.com/ToqdGprgHL— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) January 13, 2017
Neither had been located -- until now, according to announcement from Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, State Attorney Melissa Nelson, FBI Jacksonville Office Special Agent in Charge Charles Spencer and Florida Department of Law Enforcement case Agent Michelle O'Neil.
Officials got more than 2,500 tips related to the case. Two of those tips, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, led officials to Walterboro, South Carolina.
">January 13, 2017
Population: 5,278 as of 2015 in Walterboro, SC./ https://t.co/KQdhOUrRr6. About a 2 hr 50 min drive from JAX. @ActionNewsJax#KamiyahMobley— Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett)https://t.co/KQdhOUrRr6. About a 2 hr 50 min drive from JAX. @ActionNewsJax#KamiyahMobley— Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) January 13, 2017
Population: 5,278 as of 2015 in Walterboro, SC./
There officials found a young woman with the same date of birth as Kamiyah, but with a different name and fraudulent documents, authorities said. Officials said they took DNA from the woman in South Carolina and compared it to DNA that was taken from the missing newborn.
The results came back Thursday night and showed the woman's DNA matched Kamiyah's.
Officials are not releasing the name that the missing girl has lived under for the last 18 years, but police said the victim appears to be in good health.
After the discovery, authorities arrested Gloria Williams, 51, at her home in South Carolina on charges of kidnapping and interference with custody. There is no statute of limitations in the case. Williams could face life in prison. She will be extradited back to Jacksonville.
">January 13, 2017
#KamiyahMobley - Suspect Gloria Williams, 51 years old was arrested this morning in SC. #JAX#JSO#Jacksonvillepic.twitter.com/RvwehAcAyE— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO)#KamiyahMobley - Suspect Gloria Williams, 51 years old was arrested this morning in SC. #JAX#JSO#Jacksonvillepic.twitter.com/RvwehAcAyE— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) January 13, 2017
Jacksonville police said they believe the victim may have known she had been kidnapped.
Authorities did not identify any other suspects in the case. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.
Kamiyah's biological family was told Friday about the discovery. They were elated, JSO said.
Officials said it will be up to Kamiyah to decide whether to get in contact with her biological family, because she is now an adult.
">January 13, 2017
#JSO Sheriff: "She has a lot to process."— Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax)
Says #KamiyahMobley believed suspect was her mom. He's not sure if she's coming back to Jax.#JSO Sheriff: "She has a lot to process."
Says #KamiyahMobley believed suspect was her mom. He's not sure if she's coming back to Jax.— Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) January 13, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}