Nanny arrested after leaving toddlers in car

By Ellen Eldridge

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

When 19-year-old nanny Leah Wilging pulled up to a Roswell grocery store about 2 p.m. on Feb 13, one of the two toddlers in her care had fallen asleep, she told police.

Wilging decided to turn off the engine, lock the car and leave the children inside, according to a police report.

Wilging told police she spent more time shopping at the store than she had anticipated.

When the manager, Michael Jones, heard crying from the back of a car, he called police.

An officer saw the windows were cracked about 2 inches, but one of the two children, who appeared to be ages 2 and 4, was in direct sunlight.

Wilging then walked out with a full cart, the report says.

After she called the children’s father to pick them up, Wilging was arrested on two counts of reckless conduct and booked into the Roswell city jail.

Roswell police spokeswoman Officer Lisa Holland said the reckless conduct charge fit because the nanny put the children at risk by leaving them alone in the car.

Georgia has no law about the age at which children can be left alone, but the Division of Family and Children Services recommends all children under 8 be supervised at all times.