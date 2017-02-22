Nanny accused of smoking meth on the job

By Preston Jones

A live-in nanny in Oklahoma was arrested after her employer told police she found her passed out and her 3-year-old child missing.

Police were called around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday about a possible child abduction.

The child's mother received a call from her older children's school, saying that nobody had picked them up. When she got home, the garage doors were open and her 3-year-old child was missing.

She found the nanny asleep in her bed shortly afterward, with a glass pipe next to her, police said.

Police found the 3-year-old after searching the house. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officers said they didn't know how long the child was unsupervised.

Police arrested the nanny, 27-year-old Raela Baxter. She faces complaints of possession of a controlled drug, child neglect and possession of paraphernalia.