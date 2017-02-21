Motorcyclist walks away from 90 mph head-on crash with SUV

By Breaking News Staff

Witnesses said a speeding motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet when he slammed into an SUV on Monday night, causing him to be thrown at least 20 feet before he got up, got into a waiting car and went to an Ohio hospital with minor injuries, police in Dayton said.

"Miraculously, witnesses said he got up, walked to a car that had stopped to see if he was OK, and (then) that vehicle transported him to Good Samaritan Hospital," Sgt. Ryan Halburnt said.

The motorcyclist was treated for minor injuries and was expected to be released Tuesday. The slight injuries were a result of "good luck -- and some people say miracles happen," Halburnt said.

The driver of the SUV was a shaken up, "but everybody's going home in one piece," he said.

The crash, reported around 9:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Gettysburg Avenue, caused police to shut down the road from Cornell Drive to North James H. McGee Boulevard.

According to a preliminary investigation, witnesses told police the motorcycle was headed north on Gettysburg Avenue when it went left of center and into the path of the SUV. Investigators estimated the motorcyclist was traveling at a minimum of 90 mph on impact.

The debris field left by the crash was so large that police officers used the rooftops of several nearby buildings to search for victims. The motorcyclist's keys and wallet were found approximately 100 feet from where the collision occurred.

Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Police said the motorcyclist, who was not identified, will likely be cited for failure to control his vehicle, speeding and reckless operation of a vehicle. The charges will be determined by police department traffic accident investigators.

Authorities continue to investigate.

