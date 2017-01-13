Mother charged after baby dies on changing table

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:49 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
DES MOINES, Iowa —
An Iowa woman is in jail after her baby died while on a changing table at home. The father says the incident was a tragic accident.
Laci Lynn Taylor, 26, faces child endangerment resulting in death charges. Her bail is set at $100,000, according to Polk County Jail records.
The incident occurred in September, according to KCCI. Authorities investigating the case say Taylor left the baby alone for an "extended period" and during that time, the baby rolled in such a way that her neck became compressed, blocking her airway, which caused her to suffocate.
Taylor's husband, Don Taylor, told KCCI that his wife is a good mother and only stepped away to get a bottle for the baby. He claims that his wife didn't know the baby could roll and that the incident was a terrible accident.
Police based their charges on months of testing and interviews.
