Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:46 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 | Posted: 3:46 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017
By Steve Burns
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
ATHENS, Ga. —
An Athens, Georgia, man has been charged with simple battery after throwing a pork chop at his mother, police said.
The Athens Banner-Herald reported that at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, Terry Bernard Ball Jr., 29, was eating at home when he became upset because his mother hadn’t gotten cigarettes for him.
Police said Ball got up, pushed his mother and head-butted her after throwing the pork chop at her.
Ball’s father jumped on him and held him down until police arrived, the newspaper reported. Officers kept a Taser trained on Ball until they put him in handcuffs.
Police said Ball's mother would not discuss what happened, except to say her son was upset about the cigarettes.
Ball was arrested for simple battery and charged with a probation violation. He was on probation for 12 months after a simple battery charge six months ago.
