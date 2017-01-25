Man shoots up McDonald's with Nerf gun over missing McNuggets

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:14 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By Adrian Crawford
Palm Beach Post
It's safe to say this McDonald's customer wasn't "lovin' it."
A man in New Zealand has been fined after a missing order of Chicken McNuggets prompted him to open fire with a toy Nerf gun in the restaurant, according to The New Zealand Herald.
The Herald reports that 22-year-old Jacob Martin Geels, angry about his incomplete order, jumped onto the counter and shouted at employees before firing foam darts from the Nerf gun.
After being arrested, Geels reportedly told police he "thought it was funny and didn't think anyone would care." The Herald reports he was slapped with a $NZ100 ($72) fine for disorderly behavior.
