Man accused of breaking 7-week-old puppy’s leg with pipe

By Springfield News-Sun

A Springfield, Ohio, man has been accused of breaking the leg of a 7-week-old puppy with a metal pipe.

Malik T. Shaw, 24, has been charged with cruelty to animals. He pleaded not guilty in Clark County Municipal Court on Thursday morning and was allowed to remain out of jail on his own recognizance.

Springfield Police responded to his home on Nov. 18 on a report of a large fight. After investigating, officers learned the fight started over a dog. Shaw told officers that the children of his girlfriend had taken his pit bull puppy without his permission and demanded return of the dog, according to court records.

The children had removed the puppy — a blue and white male pit bull named Boosie — because they believed Shaw was hurting the animal, the police report says.

"Mr. Shaw had struck the dog with a metal pipe and had tried to drown the dog as punishment for going to the bathroom in the house," the court records say. "They indicated that a hollow metal pipe on the floor of the home that resembled some type of aluminum furniture leg, was what Mr. Shaw had struck the dog with."

Shaw told officers that he had "probably been too rough with the animal and may have over disciplined it," the police report says. He had planned to seek medical attention for Boosie, the report says, but he didn't have time to do so because he had been working.

Police officers saw the puppy in the home and said it couldn't stand or walk on its rear left leg, according to court records. A dog warden was called to take Boosie.

A veterinarian's report found the puppy suffered a broken leg.

Cruelty to animals is a second-degree misdemeanor that carries a possible penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $750 fine.