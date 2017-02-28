WATCH: Louisiana police chase ends as suspect goes airborne

Kevonte Dekorey Austin, 18, pictured from a previous arrest, left his work-release job and was last seen Feb. 8 until the truck he was in was pulled over for a traffic stop and a high speed chase ensued. (Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An 18-year-old and a 23-year-old were arrested in Dixie Inn, Louisiana, after a traffic stop turned into a high-speed police chase where the suspect went airborne.

The Minden Press-Herald reported Tuesday that Durioki Deshone Hawkins, 23, was driving a 2016 Toyota Tacoma when he was pulled over by deputies during a traffic stop for speeding on U.S. Highway 371.

"The vehicle pulled over and the driver got out and came toward the officer," Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Bobby Igo said. "As he was coming toward the officer, the vehicle sped away."

The Press-Herald reported that Kevonte Dekorey Austin, 18, had escaped from his work-release program Feb. 8 and was in the passenger seat of the vehicle, according to deputies.

KSLA reported that Austin slid over into the driver's seat of the truck and sped off. Police chased Austin at speeds up to 115 miles per hour.

Spike strips set up by police farther down the highway led Austin to lose control of the truck. It veered off the road and crossed a grassy ditch, going airborne and landing on top of a Toyota Corolla parked in front of a Mexican restaurant.

The car was totaled, but the woman inside, Barbara Harlon, was not hurt.

"I felt around to see if I was hurt and could tell that I was OK. God was with me," Harlon told KSLA.

Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton told the Huffington Post Austin tried to escape by grabbing another woman and running to an occupied car, but was arrested.

Austin faces charges of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated flight, attempted carjacking and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Hawkins faces charges of harboring a fugitive and possession of a stolen vehicle.

HLN reported that video posted on Instagram by bystander Caleb Gallups shows the airborne truck.