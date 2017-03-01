Judge agrees to release widow of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen

FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, law enforcement officials work at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla., following a mass shooting. A California judge is deciding whether to release the widow of the gunman, Omar Mateen, who killed dozens of people at the Florida nightclub and is accused of helping him. A hearing is set in federal court in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, to determine whether Noor Salman must stay behind bars while she awaits trial. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

By WFTV.com

A federal judge in California has agreed to release the widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at Florida's Pulse nightclub on a $500,000 bail until she faces trial on charges of aiding his attack.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu decided Wednesday that Noor Salman, 31, isn't a flight risk or a danger to public safety. She said that there's no evidence that Salman has connections to the Islamic State or holds extremist views.

Salman's husband, Omar Mateen, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during a standoff last June at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida. He fatally shot 49 people and injured dozens more.

Federal prosecutors allege that Salman knew about Mateen's radicalization and attempted to help him get "material support" for the Islamic State group. FBI agents arrested her Jan. 16 on charges of aiding and abetting the attempted provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organization and obstruction of justice. She was also charged with lying to investigators after the June 12, 2016 massacre.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Orlando police Chief John Mina said he was disappointed with the judge's decision, but praised the work of federal investigators on the case.

">March 1, 2017

Salman will live with her uncle in Northern California and has to wear an electronic ankle monitor. She won't be allowed to leave her uncle's home unless it's for her son's medical needs, her mental health treatment or anything court related.

Last month, a judge ruled that Salman will stay in jail pending a mental evaluation before he decides if she'll be released on bail.

If convicted, Salman could face life in prison.

A trial hasn't been scheduled.

The Associated Press and the Cox Media Group Natinoal Content Desk contributed to this report.