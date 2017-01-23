By Theresa Seiger

A South Carolina high school student accused of throwing a paper airplane that hit a teacher in the eye could face up to a month of jail time, according to South Strand News.

Georgetown County sheriff's deputies arrested a 17-year-old student after his teacher, Edward McIver, said he had been hit by a paper airplane thrown by the high schooler, the newspaper reported. The young man was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery.

In an incident report obtained by South Stand News, authorities said a school resource officer found McIver with a "very red" eye after the science teacher was hit by the paper plane on Jan. 10. The officer said McIver was "very upset" that he was struck because he recently had eye surgery.

The student admitted to throwing the plane during class, according to the report. He said he meant to hit McIver in the head.

The young man was taken to Georgetown County Detention Center, where he was later released on bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14.