Updated: 5:02 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 | Posted: 5:02 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

Georgia man dies after deputy shocks him with Taser

By Lori Wilson

WSBTV.com

JACKSON, Ga. —

A suspect has died after he was shocked with a Taser by deputies executing a search warrant. 

Butts County deputies executed a narcotics and meth search warrant around 5 a.m. Friday at a home near Jackson, Georgia.

There was an altercation between deputies and the suspect, Douglas Tanner, 53. 

A deputy shocked Tanner with a Taser. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. 

Neighbor Ronald Ball told WSB-TV he had no idea there was a suspected meth lab just a few doors down. 

"I'm just totally surprised. Wow," he said. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. 

 
 

