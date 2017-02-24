Georgia man dies after deputy shocks him with Taser

By Lori Wilson

A suspect has died after he was shocked with a Taser by deputies executing a search warrant.

Butts County deputies executed a narcotics and meth search warrant around 5 a.m. Friday at a home near Jackson, Georgia.

There was an altercation between deputies and the suspect, Douglas Tanner, 53.

A deputy shocked Tanner with a Taser. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Neighbor Ronald Ball told WSB-TV he had no idea there was a suspected meth lab just a few doors down.

"I'm just totally surprised. Wow," he said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.