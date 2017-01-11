Follow us on

Posted: 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Florida woman arrested after 5-month-old arrives at ER with 12 broken bones

By ActionNewsJax.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

A Florida woman is under investigation for child neglect after she took a 5-month-old child with 12 broken bones to a hospital, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.

Officers said Michel Ange Sejour, 24, took the child to a hospital on Dec. 5 and an investigation was conducted on Dec. 27.

The woman was asked to meet with an officer for a hearing on Jan. 9. She said through an interpreter that she was not willing to discuss the case without an attorney present. 

Her bail was set at $100,000. 

A Department of Children and Families spokesman said the child is in medical foster care. The baby is doing OK and is expected to fully recover. 

DCF is investigating. 

 
 

