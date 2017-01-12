Follow us on

Ice Storm Warning and Freezing Rain Advisories issued for Green Country.

    Posted: 10:54 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

    Florida woman, 70, arrested for prostitution in undercover sting

    Sun Hee Gribat
    Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
    Sun Hee Gribat

    By ActionNewsJax.com

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

    A senior citizen was arrested at a Florida massage parlor after an undercover sting, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a report. 

    Sun Hee Gribat, 70, was arrested Tuesday at Jax Therapy after she offered a sex act after a massage, JSO said. 

    The hour-long massage cost $70, JSO said, and an additional service in the form of a sex act was offered for another $60, the police report said. 

    Gribat, listed as a non-resident with a Missouri driver's license, was charged with prostitution and practicing massage therapy without a license. 

     
     

