Updated: 5:35 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 | Posted: 5:35 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

Florida teen accused of fatally shooting friend while playing with gun

Brandon Velez
Tuner Guilford Knight Correctional Center

By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post

MIAMI —

Three young men were hanging out when one accidentally shot another, according to WPLG

WFOR reported that Brandon Velez, 19, and Bobby Duverny, 20, were in a friend’s bedroom when they got their hands on a gun. 

According to police, Velez was allegedly pointing the gun at Duverny, who grabbed the barrel, which caused the gun to discharge. 

The third friend called 911, but Duverny died at the scene.

Velez was found at his house where he admitted to trying to burn the clothes he had been wearing and dispose of the gun. He confessed to the shooting and is now facing charges of manslaughter with deadly weapon. 

WPLG reported Velez was out of jail on bond for other charges before the incident.

 
 

