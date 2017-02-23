Florida man charged with punching boy he accused of egging home

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:32 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
By Jorge Milian
Palm Beach Post
BOCA RATON, Fla. —
A Florida man is facing charges that he pushed and punched a 15-year-old after accusing the boy of egging his home, according to an arrest report.
Scott Mersereau, 51, posted a $3,000 bond on Sunday and was released from the Palm Beach County Jail.
Mersereau, of Boca Raton, allegedly walked to the boy's home on Southwest Sixth Avenue and accused him of egging his house, the report said. The boy answered by saying he wasn't at fault before the argument escalated, the report said.
After being cursed by the boy, Mersereau allegedly pushed him in the chest with both hands. Mersereau walked to the front door of the boy's home and demanded to speak with his mother. When the boy told him to leave, Mersereau allegedly grabbed him by the shirt and pushed him again.
Mersereau, listed on the arrest report as 6 feet 3 inches and 230 pounds, then punched the boy in his face and back of the head, the report said.
The attack was witnessed by several people, including the boy's mother.
The victim had a contusion on the left side of his head and was taken to West Boca Medical Center for treatment.
When police approached Mersereau, he said his house had been egged a few nights before but "he did not know who actually did it," the report said.
Mersereau became belligerent with a Boca Raton police officer and was intoxicated, the officer wrote in the report. He is facing a charge of child cruelty.
