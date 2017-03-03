Florida man accused of jumping naked out of van

By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post

A Florida man was arrested after being found naked in a Steller Transportation work van with a fire extinguisher.

Police responded to a call at a Vero Beach Bank of America on Tuesday and the naked man jumped out of the van and starting yelling, according to the Sebastian Daily.

Crayton Coursey, 65, told police he worked for Steller Transportation and he had permission to use the van. The owner of the company told officers Coursey did not have permission.

This is not Coursey's first time allegedly stealing a form of transportation. In January, the man took a motorized shopping cart from a Publix before crashing it at a medical center, the Daily reported.

Coursey is charged with felony burglary of auto.

