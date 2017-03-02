Follow us on

Posted: 4:00 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017

Father accused of killing wife and son arrested after 2nd son escapes, police say

Father kills wife and son, arrested after 2nd son escapes, police say
By Mike Manzoni, Christopher Heath and Web Staff

WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. —

Police in Orlando, Florida, arrested a man Thursday afternoon after his son called 911 to report that the man had killed his wife and the teenage boy's brother.

A teenager called 911 and told dispatchers that his father shot and killed his mother, who was in her 50s, and his brother, who was in his 20s. The teenage son was not hurt, police said.

Orange County Fire Rescue and police responded to Lake Champlain Drive near Lee Vista Boulevard in Orlando.

">March 2, 2017

Police said the accused shooter, who was not immediately identified, has been taken into custody.

Check back for updates on WFTV.com

 
 

