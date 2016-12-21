This undated photo of Lisa Marie Naegle was provided by her family to police and news media as they and authorities sought the public's help in locating her. Naegle, 36, was last seen leaving a party in Torrance, Calif. Police on Tuesday, Dec. 20, arrested a man charged with her death. (Courtesy Naegle Family via AP)

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Los Angeles police arrested a 34-year-old man Tuesday, after they found the body of a nurse and former reality show contestant in a shallow grave in his backyard, according to multiple reports.

Lisa Marie Naegle, 36, competed in 2010 for a dream wedding and plastic surgery on "Bridalplasty." She was reported missing over the weekend, after she failed to return home from a party on Saturday night.

Police arrested nursing student Jackie Jerome Rogers, 34, Tuesday after he led authorities to her body, which was buried behind his home in Lennox, authorities said.

"We can confirm a body, which we believe is Lisa Marie, was discovered in a shallow grave at the suspect's home," police spokesman Sal Ramirez said Tuesday night. "The detectives strongly believe it is her."

Police did not elaborate on the relationship between Naegle and Rogers.

Naegle taught nursing at West Los Angeles College in Culver City, and Rogers was one of her students, KABC reported. Naegle's sister, Danielle Naegle-Kaimona, told the news station that she was told by police that Rogers claimed he was having an affair with Naegle. The nurse had previously told family that Rogers was gay, KABC reported.

Family members mounted a social media campaign in an attempt to locate Naegle to no avail.

Please share this page and help Lisa get home! Posted by Finding Lisa Marie Naegle on Monday, December 19, 2016

They became suspicious of Rogers after he denied leaving the party Saturday night with Naegle.

"We begged and pleaded (for him to) come to our home to kind of give us details on what time, where (things were) and when he left her," Naegle-Kaimona told KABC. "Multiple different times, he said he absolutely did not go home with her or did not take her home."

Instead, he claimed Naegle left the party without him to go to another one, The Daily Breeze reported.

However, video surveillance footage from the area of the party showed Naegle getting into Rogers' sport utility vehicle, according to The Daily Breeze. Family members confronted Rogers with the video and called police.

Police booked Rogers into Los Angeles County Jail Tuesday night, where he remained Wednesday afternoon. His bond was set at $2 million.