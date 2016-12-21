Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:57 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOS ANGELES —
Los Angeles police arrested a 34-year-old man Tuesday, after they found the body of a nurse and former reality show contestant in a shallow grave in his backyard, according to multiple reports.
Lisa Marie Naegle, 36, competed in 2010 for a dream wedding and plastic surgery on "Bridalplasty." She was reported missing over the weekend, after she failed to return home from a party on Saturday night.
Police arrested nursing student Jackie Jerome Rogers, 34, Tuesday after he led authorities to her body, which was buried behind his home in Lennox, authorities said.
"We can confirm a body, which we believe is Lisa Marie, was discovered in a shallow grave at the suspect's home," police spokesman Sal Ramirez said Tuesday night. "The detectives strongly believe it is her."
Police did not elaborate on the relationship between Naegle and Rogers.
Naegle taught nursing at West Los Angeles College in Culver City, and Rogers was one of her students, KABC reported. Naegle's sister, Danielle Naegle-Kaimona, told the news station that she was told by police that Rogers claimed he was having an affair with Naegle. The nurse had previously told family that Rogers was gay, KABC reported.
Family members mounted a social media campaign in an attempt to locate Naegle to no avail.
Please share this page and help Lisa get home!Posted by Finding Lisa Marie Naegle on Monday, December 19, 2016
They became suspicious of Rogers after he denied leaving the party Saturday night with Naegle.
"We begged and pleaded (for him to) come to our home to kind of give us details on what time, where (things were) and when he left her," Naegle-Kaimona told KABC. "Multiple different times, he said he absolutely did not go home with her or did not take her home."
Instead, he claimed Naegle left the party without him to go to another one, The Daily Breeze reported.
However, video surveillance footage from the area of the party showed Naegle getting into Rogers' sport utility vehicle, according to The Daily Breeze. Family members confronted Rogers with the video and called police.
Police booked Rogers into Los Angeles County Jail Tuesday night, where he remained Wednesday afternoon. His bond was set at $2 million.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}