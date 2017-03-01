Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017
By Jason Kelly
WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. —
An employee working at a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Florida was fatally stabbed Wednesday morning by a 23-year-old former coworker, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
The stabbing was reported shortly before 9 a.m. at the store on Lee Road east of Interstate 4, Orange County Deputy Rose Silva said.
The wounded man, a 25-year-old whose name was not released, was taken to Florida Hospital Orlando, where he died, Silva said.
Investigators said the man’s attacker, who wasn't publicly identified, fled the scene and remained at large Wednesday morning.
">March 1, 2017
Update: Ex Wal-Mart employee fatally stabs current employee. @OrangeCoSheriff deputies searching for suspect. @WFTVpic.twitter.com/yMjDDowd2b— Roy Ramos (@RRamosWFTV)@OrangeCoSheriff deputies searching for suspect. @WFTVpic.twitter.com/yMjDDowd2b— Roy Ramos (@RRamosWFTV) March 1, 2017
Update: Ex Wal-Mart employee fatally stabs current employee.
No other details were given.
