Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Deputies: Florida Walmart employee stabbed, killed at work by ex-coworker

Deputies: Florida Walmart employee stabbed, killed by ex-coworker
(WFTV)

Related

More News Headlines

More

Hot Right Now

More

By Jason Kelly

WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. —

An employee working at a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Florida was fatally stabbed Wednesday morning by a 23-year-old former coworker, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

>> Read more trending stories

The stabbing was reported shortly before 9 a.m. at the store on Lee Road east of Interstate 4, Orange County Deputy Rose Silva said.

The wounded man, a 25-year-old whose name was not released, was taken to Florida Hospital Orlando, where he died, Silva said.

Investigators said the man’s attacker, who wasn't publicly identified, fled the scene and remained at large Wednesday morning.

">March 1, 2017

No other details were given.

Check WFTV.com for the latest on this developing story.

 
 

Trending News

 
 